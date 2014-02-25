GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 15-month high, dollar soft on less hawkish Fed
* Chicago Fed Evans says two more rate hikes likely this year
TOKYO, Feb 25 (IFR) - Superlong Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Tuesday as market participants sold to make room for a fresh batch of 40-year debt.
A surge in Tokyo stocks also dented investor appetite for safe-haven bonds.
The 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.465 percent and the 30-year yield climbed 1 basis point to 1.650 percent.
The Ministry of Finance offered 400 billion yen ($3.9 billion) of 40-year JGBs on Tuesday. The auction results will be released at 0345 GMT.
Traders anticipate decent demand for the new 40-years, supported by the Bank of Japan's bond purchasing operations.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood unchanged at 0.590 percent.
The Nikkei stock average gained 2 percent, tracking a surge in U.S. equities on Monday.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 8:30 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi to attend Growth Net Summit in New Delhi. 9:00 am: Avenue Supermarts, parent company of D-Mart, lists on stock exc
* Downer offers A$1.15 per share for Spotless, last close A$0.73