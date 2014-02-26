Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
TOKYO, Feb 26 (IFR) - Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Wednesday, while superlong tenors weakened as the Bank of Japan bought less than usual in that zone in its purchasing operations.
The yield on 10-year JGBs was flat on the day at 0.585 percent.
The 20-year yield added half a basis point to 1.45 percent, while the 30-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.635 percent.
The BOJ announced its JGB purchasing operations in the morning as expected, but reduced the size of its normal buying of 200 billion yen ($1.96 billion) in the superlong tenor by 20 billion yen.
Some market participants speculated that the BOJ reduced its superlong purchases because the average duration of the central bank's bond holdings as of the end of January was 8.3 years, longer than the bank's target of 6 to 8 years.
JGB futures opened firmer and hit a session high of 145.26 in the morning, but skidded to a session low of 145.07. They closed flat on the day at 145.18.
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.