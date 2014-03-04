TOKYO, March 4 Japanese government bonds were
narrowly mixed on Tuesday morning as the market looks to the
result of a 10-year JGB auction later in the day.
The yield curve flattened as a few buyers bought the longest
maturities.
Ten-year JGB futures were down 0.01 point at 145.23
at midday, with many players taking a wait-and-see stance as
they look to the result of a 2.4 trillion yen ($23.66 billion)
10-yr JGB auction on Tuesday.
JGB players widely expect the auction to go relatively
smoothly, supported by demand from dealers.
The current five-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to
0.180 percent while the 10-year yield rose 0.5
basis point to 0.580 percent.
In contrast, the current 30-year yield fell 0.5 basis point
to 1.615 percent, its lowest level in two weeks
as investors bought off-the-run 30-year bonds while the 20-year
yield fell by the same margin to 1.415 percent.