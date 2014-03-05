TOKYO, March 5 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices weakened in thin trading as risk assets rallied after remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin allayed fears of an imminent military conflict in Ukraine.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.610 percent while the 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.435 percent.

The lead 10-year JGB futures contract dropped 0.06 point to 145.16.

On the other hand, the short end of the curve was strong on the back of strong investor demand for short-term bills.

An auction of 3.5 trillion yen ($34 billion) of six-month Treasury bills produced a stop yield of 0.0357 percent, the lowest level since February 2006.