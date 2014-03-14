BRIEF-Dana Incorporated reports tender offer for 2021 notes
* Dana Inc - announced commencement of a cash tender offer for up to $75 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.375 pct senior notes due 2021
TOKYO, March 14 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Friday as share prices in Japan and elsewhere dropped on concerns about heightened tension in Ukraine ahead of a weekend referendum in Crimea.
The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.10 point to 144.67, while the benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield stood flat at 0.640 percent.
The auction of five-year JGBs drew solid bids, with the lowest price coming at 99.98, slightly above market expectations and producing the highest yield of 0.2040 percent.
MADRID, March 21 Spain's budget minister said on Tuesday he expected the country's deficit for 2016 to be below its target of 4.6 percent.
LONDON, March 21 Goldman Sachs will begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck as part of its contingency plans for Britain leaving the European Union, the Wall Street firm's Europe CEO said.