TOKYO, March 18 Japanese government bond prices
dipped on Tuesday, following a general trend in which safe-haven
assets were sold as investor anxiety over the Ukraine crisis
receded for the time being.
JGBs were pressured early by overnight gains in U.S.
Treasury yields and then a rise in Tokyo stocks.
The benchmark 10-year cash bond yield rose
0.5 basis point to 0.625 percent. The June 10-year bond futures
dipped 0.03 point to 144.75.
Immediate focus was on the 1.2 trillion yen ($11.8 billion)
20-year bond auction as it is the first major debt sale after
the market saw some volatility last Thursday.
Market participants reckon the new 20-year JGBs will draw
ample demand as usual, although a good result would provide some
relief.
The Ministry of Finance will release the auction results at
03:45 GMT.
The 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to
1.485 percent.