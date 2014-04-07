CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
TOKYO, April 7 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Monday, with the market taking positive cues from higher U.S. Treasuries and falling Tokyo stocks.
The benchmark 10-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.615 percent. The June 10-year futures rose 0.34 point to 144.89.
The market saw wider price swings compared to the last few sessions but a wait-and-see mood before the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision on Tuesday limited trade volume.
The BOJ is expected to stand pat on monetary policy and maintain an upbeat view of the economy, unfazed by corporate-sector concerns a sales tax hike may dent growth and delay a sustainable exit from deflation. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Eric Meijer)
BEIJING, March 14 China's factory output rose 6.3 percent in January-February from the same period a year earlier, while fixed-asset investment grew 8.9 percent, both beating expectations.
BEIJING, March 14 China's real estate investment growth slowed to 8.9 percent in the first two months of 2017 from the same period a year earlier, while property sales sped up despite government cooling measures, according to official data.