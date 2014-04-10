TOKYO, April 10 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds prices
dipped on Thursday as Tokyo stocks rebounded from the previous
day's sharp losses and dampened demand for safe haven, low yield
debt.
The benchmark 10-year cash yield rose 0.5
basis point to 0.615 percent.
The June 10-year futures dipped 0.02 point to
144.89.
Super long JGBs sagged amid caution ahead of Friday's 700
billion yen ($6.87 billion) 30-year debt auction.
Traders said the lack of inclusion of super long JGBs at the
Bank of Japan's regular bond-purchasing market operation and
overnight losses by longer-dated U.S. Treasuries also dampened
sentiment.
Tokyo's Nikkei stock average gained 0.7 percent.
($1 = 101.8500 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)