TOKYO, April 14 Japanese government bond prices
are steady to slightly weaker on Monday with some minor position
adjustments ahead of this week's auctions.
The 10-year JGB futures stood flat at 145.01 and
the 10-year cash bond yield was untraded, with 0.60 percent seen
as a strong support for the yield.
Traders tried to adjust their positions ahead of this week's
two auctions, a five-year JGB auction on Tuesday and 20-year JGB
auction on Thursday.
The five-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.195 percent
, while the 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to
1.490 percent.
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Anand Basu)