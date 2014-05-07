DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, May 7 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Wednesday after a long weekend, showing muted reaction to a fall in Japanese share prices as investors still hesitate to chase them higher beyond current levels.
The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 145.12 while the yield on the current 10-year cash bonds stood flat at 0.605 percent, off a six-week low of 0.595 percent briefly touched last month.
Investors hesitated to buy, disappointed that a strong U.S. employment data last week did not cause a spike in yields they had long waited for. Investors have been reluctant to buy 10-year paper at yields below 0.6 percent.
Super-long maturities fared slightly better, with the 30-year yield dipping 0.5 basis point to 1.700 percent , as 30-year paper looked relatively inexpensive.
The 10- and 30-year yield spread stood near the highest level in over a year.
Japanese shares prices tumbled, with the Nikkei average falling 2.4 percent on rise in the yen and worries over developments in Ukraine. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Kim Coghill)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.