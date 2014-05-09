BRIEF-Tesla upsizes stock offering to 1.3 mln shares
* says offering $850 million convertible senior notes due 2022, up from $750 million announced earlier Source text (http://bit.ly/2n5Bf8C) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 9 (IFR) - The Japanese government bond market was subdued on Friday, with super long maturities sagging slightly as dealers sold that tenor in preparation for next week's 30-year debt sale.
The benchmark 10-year yield was up 0.5 basis point at 0.605 percent, with the Bank of Japan's regular bond purchasing operation, part of its massive quantitative easing introduced a year ago, capping the rise amid firmer Tokyo equities.
The June 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.01 point to 145.13.
The yield curve steepened a touch as super longs were sold. The 20-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.465 percent.
The Ministry of Finance will offer 600 billion yen ($5.9 billion) of 30-year JGBs on Tuesday.
Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.3 percent.
($1 = 101.6050 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* India steps up inspection of A320 NEO jets with P&W engines
* Simon property group announces amended and extended $4.0 billion revolving credit facility