TOKYO, May 13 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
steady on Tuesday, supported by tight market conditions due to
the Bank of Japan's massive bond buying despite a rally in Tokyo
shares.
The 10-year JGB futures ticked down 0.05 point in price to
145.05, with firm bids seen at 145 and below. The
benchmark cash 10-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.605 percent
.
An auction of 30-year JGBs attracted solid bids, with
bid-to-cover ratio of 4.62, the highest for 30-year bond auction
since January 2011.
