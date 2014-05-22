TOKYO, May 22 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
slightly softer on Thursday as share markets rose, but remained
in a familiar range, with immediate focus on a 400 billion yen
sale of long-dated bonds.
The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.595
percent while the 10-year JGB futures price
dipped 0.04 point to 145.18. The Nikkei share average rose 1.6
percent.
The Ministry of Finance is holding a "liquidity enhancement
auction", in which it will re-offer existing issues with five to
15 years to maturity. Market players expect decent demand at the
auction.
