TOKYO, Sept 3 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Wednesday, weighed by U.S. Treasuries' retreat
overnight and gains in Tokyo shares.
The benchmark 10-year yield rose 1 basis
point to 0.535 percent, pulling away from a 16-month low of
0.485 percent struck last week.
September 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to
146.11.
Participants said the market was so far taking in stride the
appointment of reform-minded Yasuhisa Shiozaki to head the
ministry that oversees the giant Government Pension Investment
Fund (GPIF).
Due to be announced in the weeks ahead, the GPIF asset
allocation overhaul is expected to see the fund, which has
traditionally invested heavily in JGBs, move into riskier assets
including stocks and foreign bonds.
"The equity market has swiftly priced in Shiozaki's
appointment, but JGB market response has been limited thus far,"
said a trader at a Japanese bank.
JGB yields have been anchored at rock bottom levels thanks
to massive bond purchases by the Bank of Japan, part of the
central bank's extensive quantitative easing policy introduced
in 2013.
Tokyo shares hit a seven-month high on Wednesday on hopes
that a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will give
fresh impetus to his growth-oriented policies.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team; Editing
by Eric Meijer)