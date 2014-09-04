TOKYO, Sept 4 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
little changed on Thursday as the market, caught between firmer
U.S. Treasuries and weaker Tokyo shares, struggled for
direction.
JGBs showed muted reaction to the Bank of Japan's decision
to stand pat on monetary policy, as the outcome was well
anticipated.
Bond market participants are focusing on BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda's post-meeting press conference at 0430 GMT to
assess his stance on the economy and prices.
The market is also keeping an eye on the European Central
Bank policy decision later in the day for any reaction in
European sovereign debt like German Bunds.
Benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched up half a
basis point to 0.530 percent.
September 10-year JGB futures was unchanged at
146.16.
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)