TOKYO, Sept 5 (IFR) - Japanese government bond yields rose
to six-week highs on Friday as weaker U.S. Treasuries and firmer
Tokyo stocks dampened bond market sentiment.
Market activity was subdued as a wait-and-see mood prevailed
ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls due later in the day.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was 1 basis
point higher at 0.535 percent after rising to 0.540 percent, its
highest since late July.
September 10-year JGB futures fell 0.06 point to
146.09.
Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.2 percent, buoyed by the
dollar's rise to a six-year peak against the yen.
Treasury yields rose overnight after German bund yields made
an about-turn and edged up despite the European Central Bank's
surprise monetary easing.
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Richard Borsuk)