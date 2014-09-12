TOKYO, Sept 12 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds mostly slipped slightly by midday on Friday, undermined by a weaker yen.

JGB prices in the 7-year to 20-year zone turned lower after an initial rebound, as the dollar rose against the yen as high as 107.35, its highest level since September 2008.

In the morning session, several prefectural cooperative banks sold 10-year JGBs maturing in around 8 years to lock in profits for the quarter ending Sept. 30, traders said.

Several corporate pension funds seemed ready to sell 20-year JGBs on strength, while a few domestic life insurers appeared willing to buy the current 30-year JGBs at a yield of 1.70% or above ahead of a massive quarterly redemption of JGBs on Sept. 22.

As widely expected, the Bank of Japan offered to buy 300 billion yen ($2.80 billion) of 1-year to 3-year JGBs, 200 billion yen of 3-year to 5-year JGBs, 100 billion yen of 10-year to 25-year JGBs, and 30 billion yen of 25-year to 40-year JGBs under its massive JGB purchase program.

The settlement date is set for Sept. 22, so dealers and investors are able to sell the new 10-year, 30-year and 5-year JGBs directly to the BOJ.

But the current 20-year JGBs remained softer after the BOJ's offer, sending their yield up from their intraday low of 1.375 percent to 1.390 percent, up 1 basis point on the day, ahead of next Wednesday's monthly 1.2 trillion yen sale of 20-year JGBs.

Japan's financial markets will be closed on Monday for a national holiday.

At midday, the yield on the 10-year JGB was up 0.5 basis point at 0.570 percent, compared with 0.560 percent earlier. Both the 30-year and the 40-year yields were unchanged from the previous session at 1.700 percent and 1.835 percent, respectively.

In the morning session, lead 10-year December JGB futures moved in a 145.40-145.53 range before finishing at midday unchanged from Thursday's close at 145.42. (1 US dollar = 107.3200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Richard Borsuk)