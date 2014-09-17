TOKYO, Sept 17 (IFR) - JGB prices edged down, pushing the
10-year yield to a three-month high, as regional banks took
profits ahead of their half-year book-closing and ahead of
20-year JGB auction later in the day.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.580 percent
, its highest level since June 24 while the
20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.405 percent
.
The market is bracing for the result of 1.2 trillion yen
($11.2 billion) 20-year JGB auction, with one big Japanese bank
said to have bidding interest due to limited supply of
super-long maturities in coming weeks.
The 10-year JGB futures price dipped 0.01 point to 145.36
.
($1 = 107.1900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Anand Basu)