TOKYO, Sept 19 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly higher on Friday, erasing earlier losses despite gains in share prices, helped by short-covering after a recent sell-off.

The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.09 point to 145.50 while the 10-year cash JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.560 percent.

The market has slipped this month on profit-taking ahead of Japanese half-year book-closing at the end of September and expectations of a faster pace of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Still, on top of short-covering, the spectre of continued buying by the Bank of Japan underpinned the market while big banks also bought five- and 20-year tenors. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)