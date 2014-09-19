TOKYO, Sept 19 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
steady to slightly higher on Friday, erasing earlier losses
despite gains in share prices, helped by short-covering after a
recent sell-off.
The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.09 point to
145.50 while the 10-year cash JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point
to 0.560 percent.
The market has slipped this month on profit-taking ahead of
Japanese half-year book-closing at the end of September and
expectations of a faster pace of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
Still, on top of short-covering, the spectre of continued
buying by the Bank of Japan underpinned the market while big
banks also bought five- and 20-year tenors.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)