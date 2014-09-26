TOKYO, Sept 26 Japanese government bond prices were firm on Friday, thanks to lower U.S. Treasury yields and a slide in Tokyo equities.

The yield curve steepened as super long JGBs outperformed, underpinned by a regular purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan that centred on the longer-dated maturities.

The benchmark 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.520 percent while the 30-year yield fell 2 basis points to 1.620 percent.

December 10-year futures stood flat at 145.88.

Japanese stocks dropped to a one-week low as steep falls on Wall Street depressed risk-appetite.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries fell on Thursday after a drop in U.S. stocks triggered safe-haven bids and reported comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi drove down rates in the euro zone, making U.S. debt more attractive.

