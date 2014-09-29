TOKYO, Sept 29 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds edged up on
Monday, underpinned by Bank of Japan buying of JGBs as part of
their massive asset purchase programme.
Cash activity was limited to transactions among dealers, JGB
traders said.
As widely expected, the BOJ offered to buy 900 billion
yen($8.23 billion US dollars) of JGBs in the 1-year to 10-year
zone.
JGBs in the 20-year zone remained modestly firmer in the
morning session on the back of relatively stable 30-year U.S.
Treasury prices on Friday, despite a sharp rebound in U.S. stock
prices.
Several Japanese corporate pension funds will try to sell
superlong JGBs on strength on Monday, while several passive
pension funds are likely to buy superlong JGBs for their
month-end duration adjustments, market participants said.
Several commercial banks are expected to sell mid-term and
long-term JGBs early next month. Monday is the first JGB trading
day of the second half on a settlement-date basis.
The yield on the current 10-year JGBs inched
down 0.5 basis point to 0.510 percent, compared with 0.515
percent earlier, ahead of Thursday's monthly 2.4 trillion yen
10-year JGB auction.
The 20-year yield also slipped 0.5 basis
point to 1.340 percent. The 5-year and the 30-year JGBs were not
yet actively priced among brokers.
Lead 10-year December JGB futures moved in a
145.88-145.96 range before finishing midday up 0.06 point at
145.94.
($1 = 109.4200 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune)