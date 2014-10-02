TOKYO, Oct 2 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds were mostly steady on Thursday, underpinned by sagging stocks and solid demand at a 10-year JGB sale, though modestly weakening at the superlong end.

In the morning session, some JGB dealers covered their short positions in the current 10-year JGBs (issue number 335) in relatively large lots of more than 70 billion yen, market participants said. But other investors sold at the same level.

The Ministry of Finance set the coupon of the new 10-year JGBs at 0.500 percent, reopening the current issue for the regular settlement date.

The lowest accepted price of 99.83 was in line with market expectations, and the bid-to-cover ratio at the sale was a solid 3.48 times. That was slightly down from 3.58 at September's 10-year sale, but the tail between the average and lowest accepted prices narrowed to 0.01 from September's 0.03, indicating more demand.

In afternoon trade, the yield on the current 5-year JGB was flat on the day at 0.1550 percent, while the yield on 10-year JGBs was also flat at 0.525 percent.

The 30-year yield added 1 basis point to 1.635 percent and the 20-year yield added half a basis point to 1.365 percent.

Lead 10-year December JGB futures were up 0.01 point at 145.87, after ending the morning session at 145.94.

JGB futures were less responsive than usual to a stronger yen and weaker equities, as the dollar sagged about 0.1 percent to 108.77 yen and the Nikkei stock average skidded 1.9 percent in afternoon trade. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Kim Coghill)