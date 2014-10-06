TOKYO Oct 6 Japanese government bond prices
were capped on Monday by rebounding Tokyo shares and a weakening
in Treasuries in the wake of robust U.S. nonfarm payrolls.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood
unchanged at 0.515 percent.
December 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.04 point to
145.92.
JGB losses were limited as strong demand underpinned the
shorter-dated maturities. The Bank of Japan's purchases of
shorter-dated debt, a part of its extensive quantitative easing
programme, has tightened supply in those maturities.
"Losses in JGB futures are limited as supply in the
shorter-dated maturities remains tight, exerting downward
pressure on the rest of the yield curve," said a dealer at a
domestic bank.
Treasuries yields rose on Friday after data showed U.S.
employers added 248,000 jobs to payrolls in September, much more
than economists had expected.
Tokyo's Nikkei rose 1.2 percent, tracking a surge on
Wall Street fuelled by the jobs data.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and the Tokyo markets team;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)