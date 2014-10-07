TOKYO, Oct 7 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Tuesday as market participants kept to the sidelines ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy decision later in the day.

Tokyo stocks lacked direction and moved sideways through much of the session, so failing to provide any catalysts for JGBs.

The BOJ is widely expected to stand pat on monetary policy and focus is on what governor Haruhiko Kuroda has to say about the economy and prices at the post-meeting news conference.

Kuroda reiterated Tuesday that a weak yen was positive for the economy as a whole, but his comments had little impact on the debt market.

The benchmark 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.515 percent.

December 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 146.04. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)