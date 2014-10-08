TOKYO, Oct 8 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds rose on
Wednesday, taking their cue from sagging stocks amid worries
about global growth.
In the morning session, several regional banks sold 10-year
JGBs to lock in profits, while a few public pension funds bought
20-year JGBs maturing in around 18 years, market participants
said. Most domestic real-money accounts took a wait-and-see
stance after U.S. Treasury yields, stock prices and dollar/yen
all fell sharply overnight.
Japan's Nikkei stock average skidded 1.2 percent in
afternoon trading.
The JGB market shrugged off Ministry of Finance data that
showed Japan's current account surplus grew in August, as income
from investments overseas bolstered the balance of payments.
In afternoon trade, the yield on 2-year JGBs
was down 0.5 basis point at 0.050 percent, while the 10-year
yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.505 percent.
In the superlong zone, the yield on 20-year JGBs
was down 1 basis point at 1.335 percent, while
the 30-year yield slipped 0.5 basis point to
1.630 percent.
Lead 10-year December JGB futures added 0.11 point
to 146.16, after closing the morning session at 146.12.
The Ministry of Finance sold 500 billion yen ($4.61 billion
US dollar) of 10-year CPI-linked JGBs on Wednesday, carrying a
coupon of 0.1 percent, unchanged from the previous issue. The
lowest price was 108.05, and the bid-to-cover ratio dropped to
2.11 times from 2.54 at the previous sale.
(1 US dollar = 108.3600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)