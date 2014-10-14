TOKYO, Oct 14 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Tuesday as Tokyo stocks slid amid ongoing investor aversion towards riskier assets.

The Bank of Japan's regular JGB purchasing operation, a part of its extensive quantitative easing programme, also helped JGBs by tightening supply.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.490 percent, edging towards a 16-month low of 0.485 percent reached in August.

December 10-year JGB futures climbed 0.07 point to 146.23.

The Nikkei share average fell more than 2 percent to a fresh two-month low as Wall Street tumbled on fears that global economic weakness will weigh on U.S. growth.

Treasury yields continued their decline as trading resumed after Monday's U.S. public holiday, adding to the downward pressure on JGB yields. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Eric Meijer)