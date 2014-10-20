TOKYO, Oct 20 (IFR) - Japanese government bond yields pulled
back from recent lows on Monday as a rally in Tokyo stocks
dented demand for safe-haven debt.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis
point to 0.475 percent, pulling away from an 18-month low of
0.465 percent struck last week when growth fears buffeted global
equities and sent investors to the perceived safety of
government bonds.
The two-year yield stood at 0.02 percent after
dropping to a record low of 0.005 percent on Friday.
Market participants still expect the two-year yield to
remain near record lows as the Bank of Japan's quantitative
easing, through which it buys large amounts of short-term debt,
has driven up demand for those maturities.
Tokyo's Nikkei, which hit a five-month low on
Friday, surged 3.4 percent.
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)