TOKYO, Oct 22 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices inched
down on Wednesday with the debt market weighed by a bounce in
Tokyo stocks and overnight weakening by U.S. Treasuries.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a
basis point to 0.480 percent.
December 10-year JGB futures shed 0.02 point to
146.35.
The Bank of Japan's regular bond-buying operation, through
which it offered to purchase a total of 630 billion yen ($5.89
billion) of JGBs on Wednesday, helped limit the debt market's
losses.
Tokyo's Nikkei climbed 1.5 percent, buoyed after
Wall Street rallied overnight on strong corporate results
including Apple's.
Treasuries dipped overnight after stronger-than-expected
September home resales data and the Wall Street surge dented
demand for safe-haven government bonds.
(1 US dollar = 106.89 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune)