TOKYO, Oct 22 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices inched down on Wednesday with the debt market weighed by a bounce in Tokyo stocks and overnight weakening by U.S. Treasuries.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.480 percent.

December 10-year JGB futures shed 0.02 point to 146.35.

The Bank of Japan's regular bond-buying operation, through which it offered to purchase a total of 630 billion yen ($5.89 billion) of JGBs on Wednesday, helped limit the debt market's losses.

Tokyo's Nikkei climbed 1.5 percent, buoyed after Wall Street rallied overnight on strong corporate results including Apple's.

Treasuries dipped overnight after stronger-than-expected September home resales data and the Wall Street surge dented demand for safe-haven government bonds.

(1 US dollar = 106.89 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune)