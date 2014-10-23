DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, Oct 23 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed in limited trading on Thursday, with the yield curve steepening by a touch as extra supply weighed on the longer-dated maturities.
The Ministry of Finance auctioned 400 billion yen ($3.73 billion) of off-the-run 10-year and 20-year JGBs on Thursday through a regular sale intended to enhance market liquidity.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.480 percent, while the 20-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.325 percent.
The Nikkei dipped 0.4 percent as a fall in Wall Street shares and a decline in crude oil prices underscored investor concerns about fragile global growth.
The modest decline in stocks helped December 10-year JGB futures rise 0.04 point to 146.33.
($1 = 107.2400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.