TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese government bond prices
dipped on Tuesday, weighed by higher Tokyo stocks and an
overnight retreat in U.S. Treasuries.
JGBs also sagged as the market braced for fresh supply. The
Ministry of Finance offered a new batch of 30-year JGBs on
Tuesday.
The 30-year JGBs are expected to draw decent demand from
dealers who need to cover short positions and demand stemming
from the Bank of Japan's market operations, through which it
buys large amounts of bonds for its easy monetary programme.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis
point to 0.465 percent.
December 10-year futures fell 0.09 point to 146.46.
Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.8 percent, boosted by Wall
Street gains and the BOJ's move to purchase exchange-traded
funds as part of its recently beefed-up economic stimulus
campaign.
