TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Tuesday amid growing speculation that the prime minister
may postpone a key tax increase, boding ill for reforms aimed at
fixing the heavily indebted country's finances.
Such a possibility and talk of a snap election, a source of
much domestic media speculation, pushed Japanese stocks to a
seven-year peak.
Japan's Nikkei rose 2.1 percent, its highest close
since October 2007, as speculators bet that Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe will postpone the unpopular sales tax increase
planned for next October.
"Foreign participants appeared to have sold JGB futures
while buying equity futures in light of the Nikkei hitting highs
today," said a dealer at a domestic securities house.
December 10-year JGB futures dropped 0.30 point to
146.25, their biggest one-day drop in nearly a year.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield climbed 2.5
basis points to 0.480 percent.
The yield had hit a 19-month low of 0.435 percent after the
Bank of Japan shocked the markets by easing monetary policy
further on Oct. 31.
The immediate market focus was on the third-quarter Japanese
GDP data on Nov. 17, as any signs of further economic weakness
could prompt Abe to delay the sales tax hike.
