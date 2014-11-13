TOKYO, Nov 13 (IFR) - Japanese government prices were mostly
steady on Thursday, as investors positioned for the day's 5-year
sale.
The Ministry of Finance offered 2.7 trillion yen ($23.36
billion) of 5-year JGB with a coupon of 0.2 percent, re-opening
the September issue (number 120, due Sept. 20, 2019) instead of
the October issue (number 121, due Sept. 20, 2019, with a coupon
of 0.1 percent).
Some regional banks appeared to be very cautious about
Thursday's 5-year JGB sale, according to a trader at a domestic
brokerage.
At midday, the yield on the current 5-year JGBs
was unchanged from the previous session at 0.160
percent, while the 10-year yield was also flat at
0.520 percent, after moving in a 0.515 to 0.535 percent range.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield was
up 0.5 basis point at 1.305 percent, its intraday low, compared
with 1.315 percent earlier, ahead of next Tuesday's monthly 1.2
trillion yen 20-year JGB auction.
The 30-year yield was flat at 1.540 percent,
compared with the average accepted yield in last Tuesday's
30-year auction of 1.483 percent.
Lead 10-year December JGB futures moved between
145.71 and 145.95 before finishing at midday up 0.05 point at
145.90.
(1 US dollar = 115.5800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)