TOKYO Nov 14 The yield on 30-year Japanese government bonds tumbled on Friday after the Bank of Japan stepped up buying of those maturities far more than market players had expected.

The 30-year yield fell as much as 7.5 basis points to 1.420 percent, edging near a 1-1/2-year low of 1.390 percent hit earlier this month.

The BOJ on Friday offered to buy 160 billion yen of JGBs maturing in 25 years or later, 40 billion yen more than its previous buying volume -- way above market expectations.

"You just can't win if they do things like this. Market players felt the BOJ wanted to show a strong intention to bring down yields," said Akito Fukunaga, chief fixed income strategist at Barclays.

JGB yields had risen earlier this week on expectations that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will postpone a planned sales tax hike and call a snap election to win a mandate for the delay and also to shore up his political standing.

Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that Abe cannot delay a sales tax increase indefinitely, suggesting that Tokyo will not loosen its commitment to reducing public debt and balancing its budget.

Delaying the planned raise in consumption tax to 10 percent from 8 percent makes it harder for Japan to achieve its fiscal deficit reduction target and could raise the risk of credit downgrading by rating firms.

Still, JGB yields are likely to be kept at current extreme low levels, market players say, due to the BOJ's massive stimulus, in which it absorbs more JGBs than the government issues in net terms.

The 10-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.480 percent , while the 20-year JGB yield fell 3.0 basis points to 1.240 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.20 point to 146.28 . (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)