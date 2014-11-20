TOKYO Nov 20 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Thursday on solid auction results, with the 30-year
bond yield hitting a 1 1/2-year low.
A 400 billion yen auction of reopened of JGBs maturing
between five and 15 years drew firm bids, helping to support the
market.
Longest maturities continued to benefit from the Bank of
Japan's decision to sharply boost buying in those maturities.
The 30-year yield fell to 1.375 percent, its
lowest level since April last year and last stood at 1.390
percent, down 2.5 basis points on the day, despite a likely
issuance increase in the sector next fiscal year
The 10-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.465 percent
while the 20-year yield dipped 1.5 basis points
to 1.220 percent.
Market players expect further falls in JGB yields after the
BOJ expanded its bond buying late last month. The BOJ is aiming
to boost its holding of JGBs by 80 trillion yen a year.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)