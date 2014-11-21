TOKYO Nov 21 Japanese government bond prices edged up on Friday, lifted by slipping Tokyo shares and overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries.

A regular operation by the Bank of Japan, through which large amounts of government debt is purchased for its monetary easing programme, also supported longer-dated JGBs.

The BOJ said on Friday it is buying 160 billion yen($1.36 billion) of JGBs with maturities of 25 years or longer.

The 30-year yield went as low as 1.355 percent, a trough not seen since April 2013.

Amply supported by the BOJ's debt purchases, longer-dated JGB yields have declined steadily this week despite the possibility of Japan raising the issuance of 30- and 40-year bonds.

The benchmark 10-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.460 percent.

Tokyo's Nikkei skidded 0.9 percent as selling ahead of a long weekend and signs of short-term overheating offset a boost from a solid Wall Street performance. (1 US dollar = 117.4600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)