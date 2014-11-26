TOKYO Nov 26 Japanese government bond prices
were steady to slightly lower on Wednesday, drawing little help
from solid U.S. Treasuries overnight as investors stayed on the
sidelines ahead of a 40-year bond auction.
The current 10-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.445 percent
while the 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to
1.225 percent.
The 30-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.420 percent
.
The new 40-year bonds were quoted at 1.560/1.565 percent,
after trading at 1.555 percent earlier, up 0.5 basis point from
the previous day, in small lots.
JGB players widely expect the 40-year auction to go
relatively smoothly, led by short-covering by dealers, and on
expectations that the BOJ will be willing to buy the 40-year
paper on Thursday as a part of its asset-purchase programme.
According to the BOJ's latest data released on Tuesday, the
central bank held around 36 percent of the current 40-year bonds
and around 44 percent of the previous current issue, unchanged
from earlier this month.
That seems to suggest that neither dealers nor investors
sold those 40-yr JGBs to the BOJ recently due to the scarcity of
those issues.
The special repo rate for the current 40-year bonds was
minus 4 basis points on Tuesday, reflecting stronger borrowing
demand from short-sellers.
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune)