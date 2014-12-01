BRIEF-IGas sets out final terms of proposed capital restructuring
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors
TOKYO Dec 1 Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Monday as prospects of deflationary pressure taking a stronger hold on the economy helped offset a rally by Tokyo stocks.
The recent slide in crude oil prices, exacerbated by last week's decision by OPEC not to cut supply, is seen making the Bank of Japan's task to vanquish deflationary pressure even tougher and may prolong the central bank's already very loose easy monetary policy.
Moreover, concerns over disinflation stemming from lower oil has also driven down yields of other sovereign debt like U.S. Treasuries and euro zone bonds, providing JGBs with added support.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood unchanged at 0.415 percent, a 1-1/2 year low touched on Friday.
The 30-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.370 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei hit a fresh seven-year high on Monday as data showing strong Japanese corporate spending and the yen weakening to a seven-year low versus the dollar lifted sentiment. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON, March 17 Scotland could abandon a currency union with the rest of the United Kingdom if it gained independence, former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond told the Financial Times.
* Dollar sluggish on Fed's slower-than-expected rate rise path