By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 2 Japanese government bonds mostly
slumped on Tuesday, as the first auction following Moody's cut
to Japan's sovereign rating met with tepid demand from
investors.
The yield on the 5-year Japanese government bond edged down
to a record low, as the Bank of Japan's massive bond buying
programme keeps pressure on the shorter end of the yield curve.
"The auction today was not so good, showing people are
cautious, but that's not just because of the downgrade but
because we have U.S. jobs data this Friday," said Tadashi
Matsukawa, head of fixed-income investments in PineBridge
Investments in Tokyo.
The Ministry of Finance conducted its monthly 2.4 trillion
yen ($20.27 billion) auction of 10-year JGBs with a coupon of
0.5 percent. The lowest accepted price at the auction was 100.15
to yield percent, with 88.9323 percent of bids accepted.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, was 3.01 times,
down from the last sale's 3.50 times. The tail stemming from the
gap between the average and accepted lowest prices widened to
0.10 from 0.02 at last month's sale.
Fixed-income assets were initially underpinned by weaker
equities after Monday's downgrade, but the Nikkei stock average
erased morning losses and was up 0.5 percent in
afternoon trade.
Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded Japan's
sovereign debt rating by one notch to A1, citing rising
uncertainty over the country's ability to hit its debt-reduction
goal.
The yield on the current 10-year JGB added
1.5 basis points to 0.435 percent, rising as high as 0.445
percent earlier. The yield on 5-year JGBs edged
down half a basis point to its lowest-ever 0.090 percent.
Two-year Japanese government bonds were flat on the day at
0.005 percent after they traded at a negative yield for the
first time in history last Friday. Yields on shorter government
bills turned negative in September.
"The strength of the two-year sector seems to be supporting
the five-year sector as well. And yesterday, the BOJ bought at a
negative yield in their operations for the first time for other
than TBs (treasury bills), so that probably made investors want
to buy," Matsukawa said.
"If they can sell to the BOJ at minus yields, they don't
have to care about the level so much," he added.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year added half
a basis point to 1.175 percent, down from a session high of
1.195 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield was
flat at 1.370 percent, down from 1.390 percent earlier.
Lead 10-year December JGB futures were down 0.01
point at 146.89, up from a session low of 146.65, but moving
away from a record high of 146.96 touched on Monday.
(1 US dollar = 118.3900 Japanese yen)
