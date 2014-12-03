TOKYO, Dec 3 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were steady on Wednesday, held together by regular debt purchasing operations by the Bank of Japan.

The BOJ on Wednesday offered to buy a total 800 billion yen ($6.70 billion) of JGBs with the remaining maturities ranging from five years to over 25 years.

The central bank regularly conducts such JGB buying operations as a part of its extensive monetary easing programme, aimed at sparking sustainable inflation and reviving a long-stagnant economy.

December 10-year JGB futures rose 0.01 point to 146.95. The contracts dipped to 146.90 in early trade, taking cues from an overnight retreat in U.S. Treasuries.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood unchanged at 0.450 percent.

Although still within distance of a 1-1/2 year low of 0.415 percent touched last week, the benchmark yield has nudged higher following a downgrade to Japan's sovereign credit rating by Moody's on Monday. (1 US dollar = 119.3700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)