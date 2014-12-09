TOKYO, Dec 9 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices edged
higher on Tuesday, lifted by overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries
and sagging Tokyo shares.
Market focus was on the 30-year JGB sale, the results of
which will be released later in the session. A weak auction
result is seen adding some steepening pressure on the yield
curve.
Participants do not expect particularly high investor demand
for the 700 billion yen ($5.8 billion) 30-year debt as yields
have declined towards historical lows, making the new debt
expensive.
Signs of loosening fiscal discipline - Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe recently delayed a sales tax hike - are also
seen denting demand for maturities such as the 30-years that
entail higher duration risk to the investor.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell half a
basis point to 0.430 percent.
December 10-year JGB futures climbed 0.06 point to
147.20.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average stepped back from
7-1/2-year highs on Tuesday, as a retreat on Wall Street and a
rebound in the yen prompted investors to book gains after a
seven-session winning streak.
($1 = 120.7600 yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)