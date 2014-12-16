TOKYO Dec 16 Japanese government bond prices
ticked up on Tuesday as sinking oil prices raised concerns over
the global economic outlook, with the five-year yield falling to
a record low following a strong auction result.
The 2.7 trillion yen ($23 billion) of five-year JGBs were
sold at a higher price than market players had expected,
triggering short-covering by traders.
The new bonds, the 121st five-year bond issue, were sold at
an yield of 0.083 percent, the lowest yield ever for a five-year
bond auction. The 120th, the current benchmark, paper saw its
yield falling to 0.050 percent, a record low.
The market, supported by the Bank of Japan's massive bond
buying since 2013, also drew strength from a fall in the price
of shares and other risk assets.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.365 percent
, its lowest level since April 2013. The 20-year
yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 1.125 percent.
($1 = 117.3900 yen)
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)