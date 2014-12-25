* Longer dated JGBs gain as investors seek higher yields
* 2-year JGBs sold at negative yield for first time
(Adds overall market moves)
TOKYO Dec 25 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Thursday, with longer-dated maturities supported as
investors moved down the curve in search of higher yields.
The benchmark 10-year yield dropped to as low
as 0.315 percent, lowest since April 2013.
March 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 147.80.
Highlighting how low yields have become under the Bank of
Japan's qualitative and quantitative easing policy, through
which it buys large amounts of short-term debt, two-year
government bonds were sold for the first time at negative
yields.
The Ministry of Finance sold 2.5 trillion yen ($20.80
billion) of two-year JGBs in which the average accepted yield
was -0.0030 percent. The result comes in the wake of the
two-year yield dropping to a record low of -0.040
percent last week.
Negative auction yields have moved steadily along the
Japanese yield curve, with three-month and one-year bills
already sold at sub-zero yields earlier this year.
In Europe, the two-year German bund yield has
spent most of its time since August beneath zero, while in the
Swiss government debt market even the five-year yield
has gone negative.
($1 = 120.1800 yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team; Editing
by Eric Meijer)