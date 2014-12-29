TOKYO, Dec 29 (IFR) - Japanese government prices mostly
edged slightly lower on Monday as the Bank of Japan refrained
from making any purchases under its massive asset-buying
programme.
Market participants now widely expect the BOJ to buy 450
billion yen ($3.73 billion) of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year
zone, 450 billion yen in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 400
billion yen in the 5-year to 10-year zone on Tuesday, the last
trading day of 2014. Japanese markets will be closed until Jan.
5 for the New Year holiday.
Also on Tuesday, one large public pension fund is also
expected to buy JGBs across the curve for its end-month duration
adjustments, market participants said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB was
flat on the day at 0.325 percent, not far from its record low
0.300 percent touched last week. The yields on the current
5-year, 20-year, and 30-year
JGBs all inched up by 0.5 basis point to 0.045
percent, 1.070 percent and 1.270 percent, respectively.
Lead 10-year March JGB futures moved in a narrow
147.71-147.80 range in the morning session, and were last up
0.07 at 147.76.
($1 = 120.4900 yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)