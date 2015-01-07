TOKYO Jan 7 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Wednesday as tumbling oil prices stoked concerns of
disinflation globally, sending the 10-year JGB yield to record
lows.
The 10-year JGB fell to 0.265 percent, less
than half of a peak of 0.535 percent hit just less than two
months ago. It last traded at 0.280 percent, down 0.5 basis
point from Tuesday.
Longer maturities saw sharper moves, with the 20-year yield
falling 8.5 basis points at one point to 0.880 percent
before stepping back to 0.940 percent.
Trading in superlong maturities are turning volatile in a
sign of a lack of liquidity in the market, as the Bank of Japan
has gobbled up a large amount of bonds as the main pillar of its
stimulus.
Global bond yields have fallen as plummeting oil prices
prompted investors to shift some money to the safety of bonds
from stocks.
Halving of oil prices since last year has also depressed
inflation in many countries. The euro zone data due later in the
day is expected to show the currency bloc indeed slipped into
deflation in December.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)