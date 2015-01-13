TOKYO Jan 13 The five-year Japanese government
bond yield hovered near a record low on Tuesday as safe-haven
demand exacerbated a decline in yields driven by the Bank of
Japan's extensive easy policy.
The five-year yield was down half a basis
point at 0.005 percent after touching a record low of zero
percent.
Yields have been declining in other sovereign debt markets
as tumbling oil prices have dimmed the allure of risk assets and
increased investor demand for safe havens.
Bond market participants see it as a matter of time before
the five-year JGB yield falls below zero percent, with the
two-year debt yield already entrenched in negative territory.
Yields of other five-year sovereigns, like Swiss and German
debt, are already in the negative.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team; Editing
by Chris Gallagher)