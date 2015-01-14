Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
TOKYO Jan 14 Japanese government bond yields edged away from record lows on Wednesday as the market braced for a fresh supply of 30-year debt.
The five-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.010 percent. The five-year yield touched a record low of 0.00 percent on Tuesday as tumbling oil prices hit risk assets and drove up investor demand for safe-haven government debt.
The benchmark 10-year yield was at 0.260 percent after hitting a record low 0.255 percent on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Finance offered 700 billion yen ($5.95 billion) of 30-year debt on Wednesday.
Participants see the relatively low 1.5 percent coupon on the new 30-year paper as an unattractive feature.
But they still expect a decent auction result with the Bank of Japan's extensive easy policy, prospects of further easing by the European Central Bank and uncertainty towards the global economy all a boon for the debt market.
($1 = 117.6800 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.