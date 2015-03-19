TOKYO, March 19 Japanese government bonds soared on Thursday, sending yields on several notes to multi-week lows, after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone on interest rates.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 3.5 basis points to 0.325 percent after earlier plumbing a six-week low of 0.310 percent, taking its cue from U.S. Treasuries.

The Fed downgraded its economic view and lowered its interest rate trajectory on Wednesday, sending U.S. Treasury yields sharply lower.

In the superlong zone, the yield on the 20-year JGB fell 6 basis points to 1.070 percent after earlier touching 1.040 percent, its lowest since Feb. 3. The 30-year yield tumbled 9 basis points to 1.250 percent after dropping as low as 1.240 percent, its lowest since Jan. 27.

The 10-year JGB futures contract added 0.34 point at 147.90 after rising to a six-week intraday high of 148.11.

Investors shrugged off news that three Japanese public pension funds with a combined $250 billion in assets will follow the mammoth Government Pension Investment Fund and shift more of their investments out of government bonds and into stocks.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)