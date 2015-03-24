TOKYO, March 24 Japanese government bond prices were little changed to slightly firmer on Tuesday, with the super long maturities outperforming on bargain hunting by investors.

The benchmark 10-year yield stood unchanged at 0.305 percent, drawing support from steady U.S. Treasuries.

It briefly rose to 0.320 percent when the finance ministry said it will delay the release of liquidity-enhancing auction results due to an administrative glitch, but calm returned after the ministry eventually released the outcome.

The ministry had earlier offered to sell 400 billion yen ($3.34 billion) of off-the-run 10-year JGBs at the auction, designed to improve market liquidity.

The 30-year yield fell 4.5 basis points to 1.265 percent on buying by life insurers and other investors taking advantage of the previous day's spike in yields, traders said.

As a result the 10-year/30-year yield spread flattened by 7 basis points to 96 basis points. ($1 = 119.6000 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)