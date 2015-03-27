* Selloff precedes next week's 10-year sale, fiscal year-end

* Cash bonds weaken as BOJ doesn't buy in 5-10 year zone

* JGB futures skid in tandem with stock futures

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, March 27 Japanese government bonds skidded sharply on Friday, as investors sold both cash bonds and futures before the end of Japan's fiscal year.

The benchmark 10-year yield added 5 basis points to 0.375 percent, after soaring as high as 0.405 percent, its highest since March 18. The yield moved decisively away from a seven-week low of 0.300 percent touched earlier this week, and a record low of 0.195 percent plumbed on Jan. 20.

Yields in the superlong zone also rose to their highest since March 18, with the 20-year yield hitting a session high of 1.160 percent. It was last up 7.5 basis points at 1.135 percent.

The yield on 30-year JGBs rose as high as 1.370 percent, and was last up 11 basis points at 1.365 percent.

"It's a strange market today," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan fixed-income at Pinebridge Investments in Tokyo.

"My guess is that some people want to make some short positions going into the term-end, and also before the 10-year auction," he said.

The Ministry of Finance will offer 2.4 trillion yen ($20.13 billion) of 10-year JGBs on Wednesday, in its first sale of the Japanese fiscal year that begins April 1.

As demand was sluggish at the past two monthly 10-year sales, some market participants might have wanted to push the yield higher, Matsukawa said.

"The 10-year sector sold off, and that triggered selling in other sectors as well. It was kind of a chain reaction, which began with the 5-year sector," he added.

The Bank of Japan added to pressure on the 5-year to 10-year sector, refraining from offering to buy JGBs in that zone on Friday under its massive asset-purchasing programme.

The BOJ offered to buy 300 billion yen of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 350 billion yen in the 3-year to 5-year zone, 240 billion yen in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen in the over-25-year sector.

"Prices move widely because liquidity is particularly low before the fiscal year-end, but we do not think there is a price trend in either direction," Shuichi Ohsaki, chief Japan rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, wrote to clients on Friday.

"Prices are generally expected to stabilize if investors return to the market once the new fiscal year begins," Ohsaki said.

June 10-year JGB futures shed 0.42 point to close at 147.44, after dropping as low as 146.99, their lowest since March 16.

While stocks and bonds typically move inversely, the Nikkei stock average as well as stock futures also sold off on Friday, as hedge funds took profits and unwound options positions ahead of the end of the month, quarter, and Japanese fiscal year, market participants said.

An overnight fall in U.S. Treasury prices also dented bond-market sentiment. The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield topped 2 percent on Thursday after the government saw tepid demand for a $29 billion sale of seven-year notes, a day after a weak five-year note auction. ($1 = 119.2100 yen) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)