TOKYO, April 1 Japanese government bonds mostly firmed on Wednesday on the first session of the country's new fiscal year, benefiting from a sharp selloff in stocks as well as the Bank of Japan's purchases under its massive asset-buying scheme.

The notable exception was the 30-year zone, which slumped after the central bank opted to forego increasing its purchases in longer tenors.

The BOJ offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.13 billion) worth of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 375 billion yen in the 3-year to 5-year zone, 240 billion yen in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen in the over 25-year sector.

The amounts were in line with market expectations, after the central bank announced on Tuesday that it would increase buying of short-term Japanese government bonds at its first debt purchasing operation of the new year. It said it would keep the amount of its purchases of debt with maturities exceeding 25 years unchanged from its last operation.

The Nikkei stock average fell 0.9 percent, as investors sold recently gaining shares to lock in profits. A soft reading on the BOJ's quarterly tankan business sentiment survey also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year yield shed 2 basis points to 0.375 percent in volatile trading that earlier saw it touch a two-week high of 0.410 percent.

But the 30-year yield added 1 basis point to 1.345 percent.

June 10-year JGB futures rose 0.24 point to close at 147.46. ($1 = 119.8600 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim COghill)